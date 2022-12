videoDetails

India China Face-off: Indian Army's statement on skirmish on LAC, soldiers pushed back Chinese soldiers

| Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 12:01 PM IST

There has been a clash between the soldiers of India and China in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, after which it is being told in the statement issued by the Indian Army that the soldiers pushed back the Chinese soldiers. Jawans of 3 battalions were present during the clash.