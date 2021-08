India Covid-19: Vaccine approved for over 12-year-olds

India has become the first country to approve the world's first DNA shot against the coronavirus. India's drug regulator has granted emergency use approval for Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine for adults and children aged 12 years and above. It is the second homegrown covid-19 vaccine for India. Also the first approved covid-19 vaccine for children older than 12 in the country.