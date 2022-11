India inch closer to semis after nervy win vs Bangladesh

| Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 08:44 PM IST

Team India defeated Bangladesh by 5 runs in a thrilling match and almost confirmed the ticket to the semi-finals. Fans are very excited after India's victory. Bangladesh's counter attack in this match was tremendous. Kohli played a brilliant inning in this match and scored 64 runs in 44 balls against Bangladesh.