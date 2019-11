#IndiaKaDNA: Pakistan's nuclear threat inconsequential, Kashmir has changed says VK Singh

Revoking Article 370 was important, said former Army Chief and Union minister General VK Singh at Zee News' India Ka DNA Conclave, held in New Delhi on Friday. Singh was the first guest who was invited to the podium and was asked to shed some light on Jammu and Kashmir and the situation there before and after Article 370 was revoked. He also spoke about Pakistan and said that the country's repeated nuclear threat to India is inconsequential.