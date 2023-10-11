trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674092
Israel Palestine Attack: Israel got support from world leaders, America, Britain, India came together

|Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 08:16 PM IST
Israel Palestine Attack: इजरायल हमास जंग को लेकर अमेरिका, ब्रिटेन, फ्रांस. जर्मनी इटली( America, Britain,France Germany, Italy) ने जारी किया साझा बयान. पांचों देशों ने इजरायल ( Israel )के साथ एकजुटता दिखाई. पांचों देशोंने कहा कि हम इजरायल के साथ है. इस बीच ब्रिटिश प्रधानमंत्री सुनक ने कहा कि हमास सिर्फ आथंकवादी संगठन है. इसके अलावा पश्चिमी देश इजरायल साथ खड़े हो गए हैं. यूरोपियन यूनियन ने फिलिस्तीन में विकास के कार्य रोक दिए है.
