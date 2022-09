IT raids in 7 states to unearth bogus donations to 'Political parties'

Income Tax Department raids are going on at more than 50 locations including Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. This whole matter is related to the donation of political parties.

| Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 04:33 PM IST

