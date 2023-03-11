NewsVideos
videoDetails

Jaipur News : BJP workers come to the streets against the Rajasthan government

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 03:37 PM IST
Jaipur News: BJP is protesting against the Gehlot government in Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan. BJP says husbands of Pulwama martyrs have been insulted

All Videos

BJP's press conference, Gaurav Bhatia's attack on Nitish Kumar including Lalu's family
8:44
BJP's press conference, Gaurav Bhatia's attack on Nitish Kumar including Lalu's family
AAP Press Conference: All cases will be closed after joining BJP says Raghav Chadha
9:27
AAP Press Conference: All cases will be closed after joining BJP says Raghav Chadha
Oscars 2023: Priyanka Chopra's pre-Oscar party to celebrate South Asian excellence
Oscars 2023: Priyanka Chopra's pre-Oscar party to celebrate South Asian excellence
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attack on central government
0:47
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attack on central government
Prayagraj News : Know What is the Whole Matter of Umesh Pal's driver
7:21
Prayagraj News : Know What is the Whole Matter of Umesh Pal's driver

Trending Videos

8:44
BJP's press conference, Gaurav Bhatia's attack on Nitish Kumar including Lalu's family
9:27
AAP Press Conference: All cases will be closed after joining BJP says Raghav Chadha
Oscars 2023: Priyanka Chopra's pre-Oscar party to celebrate South Asian excellence
0:47
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attack on central government
7:21
Prayagraj News : Know What is the Whole Matter of Umesh Pal's driver
bjp protest in jaipur,Jaipur News,Rajasthan,Pulwama,rajasthan cm ashok gehlot,Ashok Gehlot,CM Ashok Gehlot,Pulwama attack,Pulwama martyrs,Pulwama News,Gehlot,Pulwama terror attack,pulwama attcak,gehlot goverment,pulwama martyrs widows,pulwama martyrs wife,pulwama martyr's wife,pulwama martyr tribute,pulwama rajasthan,ashok gehlot news,pulwama martyr widows,pulwama martyrs family,gelot latest,gehlot on pulwama martyrs,