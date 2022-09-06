Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind meeting today against the order of survey of unrecognized madrasas

The Yogi Adityanath government has ordered a survey of unrecognized madrassas in the state. Today there is a meeting of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind against this order. This meeting was convened by Mahmood Madani in protest against the survey.

| Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 12:11 PM IST

The Yogi Adityanath government has ordered a survey of unrecognized madrassas in the state. Today there is a meeting of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind against this order. This meeting was convened by Mahmood Madani in protest against the survey.