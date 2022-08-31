NewsVideos

Jammu And Kashmir: Youth of Kashmir working day and night to prepare 12 carpets for the new Parliament

Meet the youth of Kashmir who are working day and night to prepare 12 carpets for the new Parliament of the country. These artisans have a dream that not only the country but the whole world should see their art.

Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 11:03 AM IST
