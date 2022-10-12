NewsVideos

People living in Jammu and Kashmir for over 1 yearr can register as voters

|Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 12:26 PM IST
In the Segment Khabren Khatakhat, you will find the top headlines of the day. This segment is a part of Zee News' important bulletin which covers all the latest news stories.

All Videos

BJP National President JP Nadda addresses a public meeting in Dwarka, Gujarat
2:33
BJP National President JP Nadda addresses a public meeting in Dwarka, Gujarat
How PM Modi has focused on temple renovation? | Watch
12:49
How PM Modi has focused on temple renovation? | Watch
Rain continues to wreak havoc in many states of the country
5:39
Rain continues to wreak havoc in many states of the country
मिलिए, गाजियाबाद की पहली महिला बस ड्राइवर से, वक्त और हालत ने कैसे बनाया प्रियंका शर्मा को बस चालक
4:12
मिलिए, गाजियाबाद की पहली महिला बस ड्राइवर से, वक्त और हालत ने कैसे बनाया प्रियंका शर्मा को बस चालक
Centre approves 78 days wage as bonus to Railway employees
3:34
Centre approves 78 days wage as bonus to Railway employees

