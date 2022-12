videoDetails

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway close after landslide in Udhampur

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 11:14 AM IST

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed after landslide in Udhampur. The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed due to a landslide at Deval bridge in Udhampur.