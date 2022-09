Janta Darbar : Is Karnataka the New 'Hindutva Laboratory'

| Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 11:53 AM IST

The hijab controversy in Karnataka is not over yet that the state government has now decided to teach Srimad Bhagavad Gita in schools and colleges. Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh has argued that Bhagavad Gita is not a religious book but a way of life, in it there is no talk of worshiping God.