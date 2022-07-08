NewsVideos

Japan former PM Shinzo Abe's condition critical, shooter arrested

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot in the chest by an assailant. This deadly attack took place on Shinzo in the Japanese city of Nara, where he was giving a speech at an event. The police have arrested the suspected attacker from the spot.

|Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 11:26 AM IST
