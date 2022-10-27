NewsVideos

Jawaharlal Nehru: Who betrayed Jammu and Kashmir?

|Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 05:19 PM IST
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia targeted former Prime Minister of the country Jawaharlal Nehru regarding PoK. He said that Nehru is responsible for the Pakistan occupied Kashmir.  

All Videos

Jammu-Kashmir: Who made Kashmir an international issue?
8:57
Jammu-Kashmir: Who made Kashmir an international issue?
Khabren Khatakhat: 'Political war' on garbage ahead of MCD elections
2:12
Khabren Khatakhat: 'Political war' on garbage ahead of MCD elections
BJP's big attack on Congress, said- PoK Nehru's mistake
6:40
BJP's big attack on Congress, said- PoK Nehru's mistake
Watch: UK PM Rishi Sunak’s relatives in Punjab in celebratory mood, say a “moment of pride”
Watch: UK PM Rishi Sunak’s relatives in Punjab in celebratory mood, say a “moment of pride”
Jammu & Kashmir: Kiren Rijiju's big statement- 'Nehru made a big mistake regarding Kashmir'
1:57
Jammu & Kashmir: Kiren Rijiju's big statement- 'Nehru made a big mistake regarding Kashmir'

Trending Videos

8:57
Jammu-Kashmir: Who made Kashmir an international issue?
2:12
Khabren Khatakhat: 'Political war' on garbage ahead of MCD elections
6:40
BJP's big attack on Congress, said- PoK Nehru's mistake
Watch: UK PM Rishi Sunak’s relatives in Punjab in celebratory mood, say a “moment of pride”
1:57
Jammu & Kashmir: Kiren Rijiju's big statement- 'Nehru made a big mistake regarding Kashmir'
BJP,Congress,PoK,gaurab bhatia,Jawaharlal Nehru,Nehru,Gaurav Bhatia,gaurav bhatia bjp,gaurav bhatia debate,gaurav bhatia latest debate,gaurav bhatia news,gaurav bhatia run,bjp gaurav bhatia,Gaurav Bhatiya,gaurav bhatia latest news,gaurav bhatia on aajtak,gaurav bhatia on rahul gandhi,gaurav bhatia bjp pravakta,gaurav bhatia attack congress,Gaurav Bhatia Press conference,saurabh bhardwaj vs gaurav bhatia,Jawahar Lal Nehru,