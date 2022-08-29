NewsVideos

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren announces 10 lakh help to Ankita's family

CM Soren's statement has come out on Ankita murder case. The CM has said that the accused will be punished severely. Such an incident has no place in the society. Apart from this, CM Soren has announced that the matter will be heard in the fast track court.

|Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 07:46 PM IST
