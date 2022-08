Jharkhand Political Crisis: Hemant Soren leaves for Ranchi from Khunti

The political turmoil in Jharkhand is continuously intensifying. Hemant Soren had reached Khunti from Ranchi. Now the news is that Soren has left for Ranchi.

| Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 08:00 PM IST

The political turmoil in Jharkhand is continuously intensifying. Hemant Soren had reached Khunti from Ranchi. Now the news is that Soren has left for Ranchi.