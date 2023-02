videoDetails

J&K: Encounter in Awantipora, security forces killed a terrorist

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 08:44 AM IST

Encounter between security forces and terrorists is going on in Avantipora, Jammu and Kashmir. Till now the security forces have killed one terrorist in the encounter. The encounter is going on since late night. Security forces have cordoned off the entire area and are running a search operation.