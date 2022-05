Jodhpur Violence: Clashes break out in Jodhpur on Eid

A clash broke out between two groups at Jodhpur's Jalauri Gate on Monday night over the issue of hoisting the Islamic flag on the statue of the freedom fighter. After this, once again on Tuesday morning, stones pelting began between two groups at Pigeon Chowk. Although the police reached the spot as soon as the incident was reported and pacified the matter, there is still an atmosphere of panic in the entire area.