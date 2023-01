videoDetails

Joshimath Crisis: Uttarakhand CM Dhami assures safety of residents

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 01:36 PM IST

In Joshimath, cracks are appearing in the land, the land is sinking, water is flowing after bursting the houses. Big cracks have appeared in people's houses. There is hue and cry in Joshimath as 600 families have been uprooted there. CM Dhami said on this disaster, 'This is the effort that there should be no loss of life and property'.