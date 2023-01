videoDetails

Joshimath Exclusive Report: Watch Zee News' ground report from JP Colony of Joshimath

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 04:48 PM IST

Big cracks have appeared in the houses in JP Colony of Joshimath. People say that while sleeping at night, there is a sound of water flowing from under their houses. Watch the ground report of Zee News from JP Colony of Joshimath