Joshimath Landslide: Cracks in 561 houses in Uttarakhand, who is responsible for the sunken land?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

Cracks have developed in about 561 houses in Joshimath, Uttarakhand, due to which there is panic among the people and people are also protesting. After all, who is responsible for these sunken lands?