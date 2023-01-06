NewsVideos
Joshimath Landslide: How is situation in Joshimath, see ground report of Zee News

Shailender Kumar|Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 07:47 PM IST
The administration is continuing to monitor the current situation in Joshimath. NTPC's construction works have been banned till further orders.

