Joshimath Sinking: Order to vacate 600 families, NDRF-SDRF team deployed

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 01:38 PM IST
Today Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami will visit Joshimath. There have been cracks in the walls of 600 houses. CM will meet the affected families.

