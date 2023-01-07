हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Joshimath Sinking: Order to vacate 600 families, NDRF-SDRF team deployed
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Jan 07, 2023, 01:38 PM IST
Today Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami will visit Joshimath. There have been cracks in the walls of 600 houses. CM will meet the affected families.
×
All Videos
6:30
Delhi Weather: Outbreak of cold wave in North India including Delhi, problems increase due to dense fog
Boy aged 6 detained for shooting a teacher in U.S. classroom
20:15
Air India misbehavior case: Accused Shankar Mishra gets arrested from Bengaluru
12:19
Breaking News: AAP protests in Delhi, siege of LG office
14:7
News@11: Today CM Dhami visit Joshimath, committee form to investigate
Trending Videos
6:30
Delhi Weather: Outbreak of cold wave in North India including Delhi, problems increase due to dense fog
Boy aged 6 detained for shooting a teacher in U.S. classroom
20:15
Air India misbehavior case: Accused Shankar Mishra gets arrested from Bengaluru
12:19
Breaking News: AAP protests in Delhi, siege of LG office
14:7
News@11: Today CM Dhami visit Joshimath, committee form to investigate
joshimath landslide,landslide in joshimath,joshimath landslide video,joshimath landslide kese huwa,joshimath landslide news,joshimath ladslide,landslide joshimath,Joshimath Uttarakhand,chamoli joshimath landslide video,joshimath news,Joshimath,joshimath uttrakhand,landslide in josimath,jotrimath joshimath,Uttarakhand landslide,joshimath sinking,llandslide in joshimath,uttarakhand landslide news,Zee News,NTPC projects,construction work stopeed,Hindi News,