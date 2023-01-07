videoDetails

Joshimath Sinking: Order to vacate 600 families, NDRF-SDRF team deployed

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 01:38 PM IST

Today Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami will visit Joshimath. There have been cracks in the walls of 600 houses. CM will meet the affected families.