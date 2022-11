JP Nadda Exclusive Interview: JP Nadda shows confidence in BJP's win before Himachal Assembly Election

| Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 12:31 AM IST

JP Nadda had a special conversation with Zee News. He said that Himachal is my Karmabhoomi and elections are going to be held here soon and I can see things in BJP's favor. He further said that the people of Himachal are eager to bless BJP and Prime Minister Modi.