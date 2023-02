videoDetails

Junaid-Nasir Murder: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi's statement says, 'an atmosphere of hatred against Muslims'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 01:30 PM IST

The first session of AIMIM was held in Mumbai. On this occasion, Asaduddin Owaisi has targeted the Haryana government, raising the issue of Junaid-Nasir massacre. He said that an atmosphere of hatred is being created against Muslims.