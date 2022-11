Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as new Chief Justice of India

| Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 11:32 AM IST

Justice DY Chandrachud took oath as the 50th Chief Justice of India (CJI). President Draupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Justice Chandrachud as the country's 50th CJI at a program held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.