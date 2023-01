videoDetails

Kanjhawala Case Update: Accused will be produced through video conferencing

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 05:42 PM IST

Anjali's family is indignant over the daughter's death in Delhi's Kanjhawala case and protesting by reaching Sultanpuri police station. In the Delhi Dardagi case, the accused will be produced through video conferencing.