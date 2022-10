Karnataka Hijab Ban: Anil Vij tweet before SC's decision on hijab Controversy

| Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 11:26 AM IST

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has made a tweet regarding the Hijab controversy. He wrote, 'It was the men who used to get excited seeing women, they forced women to wear hijab. The need was to strengthen one's mind, but the punishment given to women was to cover them from head to toe. This is utterly unfair.