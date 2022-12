videoDetails

Karnataka-Maharashtra Dispute: Border dispute in Maharashtra-Karnataka, demonstration in Bengaluru-Belagavi

| Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 11:04 AM IST

The tension over Karnataka-Maharashtra Border dispute is still on. Demonstration on this issue is going on in Belagavi, Karnataka. Apart from this, there is also a protest in Bengaluru on the border dispute. Karnataka supporters protest in front of Bank of Maharashtra branch. See what is the whole matter in this report.