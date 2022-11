Kasam Samvidhaan Ki: Is co-education dangerous?

Every day so called protectors of the religion are emerging in the country. These so called protectors are now making schools and colleges a laboratory of bigotry. Arshad Madani, President of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, who has till now said hijab is compulsory in Islam, has now raised questions on studying with boys and girls , he believes that studying together is dangerous.