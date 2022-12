Kasam Samvidhaan Ki: The 'post mortem' of Pakistan's 'Status'

| Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 12:18 AM IST

The army in Pakistan says that there was a failure of the government in the 1971 war. On the other hand, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto is saying that it was a failure of the army. Now the question is arising that why there was a rift between the government and the army regarding the 1971 war in Pakistan? Today in the Constitution, see the 'post-mortem' of Pakistan's 'aukat'!