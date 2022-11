Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Defense expert exposed the character of Pakistan

| Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 11:42 PM IST

There are only a few days left for the retirement of Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and in his last speech, he not only exposed the Pakistani army, but also told a big lie about the 1971 war. He has also accepted the point of army's interference in Pakistan's politics. Watch the debate on this issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki.