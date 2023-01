videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Inflation hits Pakistan, appeals to PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 10:54 PM IST

Pakistan is going through its worst phase in the last 75 years. The people of Pakistan are fighting with each other for flour, rice and pulses. Inflation in Pakistan is on the seventh sky at this time. A year ago, the price of 1 kg of pulses was Rs.150. Now the price of the same pulse has gone up to Rs 228 per kg. Some people of Pakistan have demanded that we want Modi in Pakistan also.