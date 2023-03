videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Priyanka Gandhi attacks on PM Modi at Rajghat

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 11:22 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi's membership has been canceled for insulting the Modi surname. After which today sister Priyanka Gandhi took part in the Satyagraha of Congress held at Rajghat and attacked PM Modi fiercely. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki.