Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Saffron and green cloth in Nitish Kumar's drawer - Bihar BJP President

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 12:04 AM IST

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has given a new order for Muslim employees on the occasion of Ramzan. In this order, during Ramzan, Muslim employees will be able to come one hour earlier and go home early. In Taal Thok Ke show, Bihar BJP President said that saffron and green cloth in Nitish Kumar's drawer.