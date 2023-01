videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Some Indian Muslims deliberately run an agenda against PM Modi?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 10:54 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked Egyptian President Abdel Fatah el-Sisi, the chief guest of the 74th Republic Day celebrations, for attending this year's Republic Day celebrations. It would not be wrong to say that PM Modi's sting is ringing in Islamic countries but do some Indian Muslims deliberately run an agenda against BJP and Modi?