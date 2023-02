videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: The 'formula' to stop BJP, Nitish's 'throne' shook!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 11:58 PM IST

Patna city caught fire due to a minor parking dispute, it is reported that more than 50 rounds of firing took place.. 3 people died in the firing and violence. Attacking Nitish Kumar, party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said that those who are dreaming of running Delhi should first run Bihar properly.