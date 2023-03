videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Use CBI-ED against Adani – JDU spokesperson

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 10:28 PM IST

Enforcement Directorate and CBI raids are going on on many leaders across the country. Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has received ED's call twice. In Kasam Samvidhan Ki show, JDU spokesperson said that CBI-ED should be used against Adani.