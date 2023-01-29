videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Why is Arif's knowledge troubling the opposition?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 11:43 PM IST

The politics of the country has heated up due to the statement of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan. They say that one who is born in India, who eats India's grains, and drinks water, is a Hindu. After which, Arif Mohammad Khan fired political arrows on behalf of the Congress party. Someone said that Arif saheb wants to become the head of RSS. So someone said no matter how much you try. He cannot become the President. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki.