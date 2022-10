Kejriwal, Mann greeted with black flags, chants of ‘Modi’ in Gujarat’s Navsari

| Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 07:20 PM IST

When Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann were on their way to address a public rally in Gujarat's Navsari district on Saturday, BJP supporters waved black flags and chanted ‘Modi, Modi.’ Several Bharatiya Janata Party supporters waved black flags as Aam Aadmi Party leaders passed by on the road between Khudvel and Golvad villages in Chikhli taluka.