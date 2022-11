Khabrein Khatakhat: BJP's big action before MCD elections, 11 rebel leaders out of party

| Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 08:24 AM IST

Ahead of Delhi MCD Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party has taken a big action. BJP's National President JP Nadda held an important meeting at his residence on monday. After the meeting, BJP expelled 11 rebel leaders from the party.