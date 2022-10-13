NewsVideos

Khabren Khatakhat: kejriwal gave gift to the workers on diwali festive

|Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 08:28 AM IST
In the Segment Khabren Khatakhat, you will find the top headlines of the day. This segment is a part of Zee News' important bulletin which covers all the latest news stories.

All Videos

झिलमिलाती ड्रेस में देर रात उर्फी जावेद के साथ पार्टी करने निकली अंजलि अरोड़ा
1:27
झिलमिलाती ड्रेस में देर रात उर्फी जावेद के साथ पार्टी करने निकली अंजलि अरोड़ा
देर रात संभाले नहीं संभली उर्फी जावेद की पार्टी ड्रेस, फिर महिला ने किया ये काम
1:2
देर रात संभाले नहीं संभली उर्फी जावेद की पार्टी ड्रेस, फिर महिला ने किया ये काम
Videsh Superfast: Demonstrations against hijab intensify in Tehran, Iran
1:40
Videsh Superfast: Demonstrations against hijab intensify in Tehran, Iran
Jyotish Guru Show: Know the solution to your problem
14:51
Jyotish Guru Show: Know the solution to your problem
Zee Top 10: Supreme Court pronounce verdict in Karnataka hijab ban case today
1:24
Zee Top 10: Supreme Court pronounce verdict in Karnataka hijab ban case today

Trending Videos

1:27
झिलमिलाती ड्रेस में देर रात उर्फी जावेद के साथ पार्टी करने निकली अंजलि अरोड़ा
1:2
देर रात संभाले नहीं संभली उर्फी जावेद की पार्टी ड्रेस, फिर महिला ने किया ये काम
1:40
Videsh Superfast: Demonstrations against hijab intensify in Tehran, Iran
14:51
Jyotish Guru Show: Know the solution to your problem
1:24
Zee Top 10: Supreme Court pronounce verdict in Karnataka hijab ban case today
Zee News 50,news 10 zee,news 50 zee,zee top news,One News,news 50 zee news,zee news 50 khabar,zee top 50 news,News 50,non stop news zee news,Hindi News,hindi news update,latest hindi news,zee hindi news,zee top 50 news today,Zee fast news,Top news today,Top news,Non stop news,top 50 news of today in hindi,Rahul Gandhi,PM Modi,Congress,Tharoor,Yogi Adityanath,Arvind Kejriwal,vande bharat,pm modi vande bharat,hijab row,