videoDetails

Know What is find behind the wall of Mafia Atique Ahmed's office?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 10:47 AM IST

The UP police got a big success in the Umesh Pal murder case. Police raided Atiq Ahmed's office and recovered a total of Rs 72 lakh cash, 10 five pistols and cartridges.