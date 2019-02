Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee's 'Save the Constitution' dharna against PM Modi, BJP continues

After hours of a standoff between her administration and a CBI team seeking to interrogate Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar in connection with chit fund scams, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday night began a 'Save The Constitution' 'dharna' (strike), demanding an ‘end to the misuse of central agencies by Narendra Modi-led Union government. Watch this video to know more.