Pak Claims Debate on Kashmir Between EAM Dr. Jaishankar and Defense Minister Khawaja Asif in England

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 21, 2024, 03:22 AM IST

A claim is being made in Pakistan regarding External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar. The claim is that there will be a debate between Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif and Dr. Jaishankar on the Kashmir issue. It has also been stated that this debate will take place neither in India nor in Pakistan, but far away in England. Why is Pakistan's Defense Minister dreaming of debating Dr. Jaishankar? See this report from Islamabad.