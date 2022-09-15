Lakhimpur Kheri Case: Two Dalit sisters were raped before being murdered, reveals post-mortem report

The bodies of two sisters were found hanging from a tree in a field in Nighasan of Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday evening. Both the girls belonged to the Dalit community. In this case, 6 people including the main accused Chhotu have been arrested.

| Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 04:27 PM IST

