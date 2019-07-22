Last 15 minutes of landing of 'Chandrayaan-2' are more critical: ISRO

Isro Moon Mission, Chandrayaan 2 is all set for the much-anticipated launch this afternoon after the initial attempt on July 15 was abandoned due to a technical snag. The ambitious second Moon mission of India is expected to lift off from the Sriharikota space station at 2:43 pm. Chandrayaan 2 will take off aboard the most powerful GSLV-Mk-III rocket dubbed ‘Baahubali’. Countdown for the lift-off started at 6:43 pm on Sunday and it will finally end with the rocket soaring into the skies, carrying a “billion dreams” with it, as observed by Isro.