Lathi charge on protesters during Raja Singh's court appearance
Protests took place while MLA Raja Singh was being presented in Nampally Court. After which the police lathi-charged the protesters. T Raja Singh, who made controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad, has been sent to jail for 14 days by the court.
