Lathi charge on protesters during Raja Singh's court appearance

Protests took place while MLA Raja Singh was being presented in Nampally Court. After which the police lathi-charged the protesters. T Raja Singh, who made controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad, has been sent to jail for 14 days by the court.

| Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 08:12 PM IST

