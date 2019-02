LG vs Delhi CM: Huge blow to Aam Aadmi Party government as court split on officers

Supreme Court ruled today in a huge blow to the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government in the capital. The Court, while deciding on petitions seeking clarity in the powers of the Delhi government and the Lieutenant Governor, disagreed on a key point that has now been referred to a higher bench of three judges. Watch video for more information.