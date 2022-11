Lucknow Religion Conversion Case: Lover threw the girl down from the roof in Lucknow, died during treatment

| Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 11:49 AM IST

A case of forced conversion has come to light from the Dubagga police station area of ​​Lucknow. A young man named Sufiyan threw the 20-year-old girl down from the terrace. Due to serious injuries, the girl died during treatment. The boy took this step after refusing to marry. Learn about the case in detail